South East projects receive funding for creative climate action

A number of creative climate action projects in the South East have been awarded funding today, including in Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny.

Minister Catherine Martin announced that 43 groups around the country will share in a windfall of €5.8 million.

The funding will support creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change, and help empower people to make behavioural changes.

Kilkenny

In Kilkenny, two projects have been awarded funding. Ait Productions will work with the people of Callan, to produce proposals on how the outdoor public spaces of the town should be used.

As well as this, the Oscar-nominated animators at Cartoon Saloon will collaborate with Derry-based producers Dog Ears Studios on a touring exhibition based on the Puffin Rock TV series, which will focus on habitat and biodiversity awareness and protection.

Tipperary

The Field Exchange in Tipperary was also granted funding today. The project will see creative farming interventions developed with the Irish Agroforestry Forum Ireland, the Dry Stone Wall Association of Ireland, as well as selected Creative Farm Ambassadors.

Waterford

Multiple projects in Waterford were awarded funding in today's multi-million euro announcement. SETU and Calmast's ACT II Waterford will continue the work of ACT I, which saw the university work with five Waterford communities to promote a better understanding of climate change and help them make sustainable changes to their lifestyle.

At the Theatre Royal in Waterford city centre, over €30'000 has been allocated to help bring 'The Greenhouse' to the stage. The project will feature an interactive piece of theatre that will bring audiences through the theatre's urban biodiversity garden, as well as onto the streets of Waterford to explore climate change engagingly.

The project will be a collaboration with the Theatre Royal and artist-in-residence Nick Kavanagh, who says:

“The ensemble of makers, performers and musicians aim to begin the process of making work that is sustainable, that reduces theatre’s carbon footprint and leads the way in creating and disseminating new work.”