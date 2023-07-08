Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon premiers newest film

Kilkenny-based animators, Cartoon Saloon premier their newest feature film in the South East today.

'Puffin Rock and the New Friends' will be screened in the IMC Kilkenny this afternoon, before the film hits cinemas across the country from Friday 14th July.

The film is based on the animation of the same name and features Irish talent such as Chris O'Dowd, Amy Huberman, and Eva Whittaker, who starred in Cartoon Saloon's Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers.

Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon collaborated with Northern Ireland-based Dog Ears, making Puffin Rock and the New Friends the first animated feature to be produced in Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the film, director Jeremy Purcell whose credits include the original PUFFIN ROCK series said “The Puffin Rock TV series will always have a very special place in my professional heart. Getting to go back to the Puffin Rock island for the feature film, and tell Isabelle’s story as she moves to this new place and figures out what makes a home was a wonderful experience”.

John McDaid, producer on behalf of Dog Ears added "We're delighted to announce Puffin Rock and the New Friends, a beautiful movie full of the fun and adventure our Puffin Rock fans have come to expect.

I know families and kids have been looking forward to this new story, one where our little puffins make some new arrivals feel at home, and work together to protect their natural habitat, themes at the very heart of Puffin Rock."

Cartoon Saloon has a large back catalogue of awards and nominations, including Oscar nominations, IFTA wins, and a host of Irish Animation Awards.

You can watch the trailer here.

