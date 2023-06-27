Kilkenny hurler named in top Instagram earners list

A new study has revealed that a South East Sports Star is among the highest-earning Irish sportsperson on Instagram.

The study analysed the most followed active sportspersons from Ireland’s top sports to reveal its top ten highest-earners on Instagram.

It revealed Conor McGregor as the most influential Irish athlete on Instagram, while Kilkenny hurler T.J. Reid also featured in the top 10.

The study conducted by Irish betting experts; Bettingtop10 Ireland analysed the most followed athletes in the country’s most popular sports.

The Instagram profiles then tracked the highest-earning Irish athletes on Instagram based on their average earnings per sponsored post to reveal the most influential Irish athletes on Instagram.

Top 10 Breakdown

So, who are the highest-earning Irish athletes on Instagram and what do they earn?

Leading the list is Conor McGregor, with average earnings of €111,495 per sponsored post on Instagram. The mixed martial artist has amassed a following of a whopping 46.2 million fans with the account handle @thenotoriousmma. He treats his followers to scenes of his fights and day-to-day engagements, spanning luxury outings to preparing a hotdog sandwich.

In second place is Becky Lynch, who can rake in €13,726 on average per sponsored Instagram post. The most followed Irish wrestler boasts 5.6 million followers with the account handle @beckylynchwwe. She shares her wrestling victories and philanthropic activities to the admiration of her fans on the social media platform.

Boxer Katie Taylor is in third place, earning, on average €1,931 per sponsored Instagram post. Her account @katie_t86 has garnered 538,000 followers who are entertained by her punching rendezvous and training content.

Swinging into fourth place is golfer, Shane Lowry, with an average Instagram earning of €986 per sponsored post. His account @shanelowrygolf has amassed 271,000 followers who get treated to his tournament and training activities as well as family portraits.

Rounding out the top five is Conor Murray, who is projected to earn €903 on average, per sponsored Instagram post, with his account @conormurray. Boasting 248,000 followers, he is the highest followed active Irish rugby player on Instagram.

In sixth place is soccer star Matt Doherty earning €762 per sponsored Instagram post with his 207,000 followers. Rhys McClenghan is seventh, earning €348 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Hurling star TJ Reid follows in eighth and is projected to earn €259 per sponsored post to his 52,000 followers, and Brian Fenton could snap €222 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Robert Heffernan is tenth, earning an average of €177 per sponsored Instagram post with his 22,900 followers.

Summary

Conor McGregor - €111,495 Becky Lynch - €13,726 Katie Taylor - €1,931 Shane Lowry - €986 Conor Murray - €903 Matt Doherty - €762 Rhys McClenaghan - €348 TJ Reid - €259 Brian Fenton - €222 Robert Heffernan - €177

Looking at the study, the Irish betting experts of Bettingtop10 Ireland commented: “The list of the most influential Irish athletes on Instagram sheds light on the growing popularity of sportspersons as influencers with great followings on the social media platform.

