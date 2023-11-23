South East students to receive college fee refund up to €1,000

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has announced details on the cost of education measures released in Budget 2024.

A reduction of up to €1,000 in undergraduate fees will be given to 96,000 in Ireland.

Students and families who have paid the full contribution fee of €3,000 are being refunded.

They're being asked to give their bank details to their college before the end of the month, with their €1,000 refund heading to their accounts before Christmas.

If you don't provide your details, a credit will be applied to your account for your next set of fees.

If you pay your college fees in instalments, your next instalment will be reduced by €1,000.

Student Contribution Grant

Simon Harris also confirmed that families earning under €100,000 could be eligible for a €500 student contribution grant from Susi.

In addition, the Minister announced details of the €17 million allocation for the Student Assistance Fund.

This package is aimed at helping students with the cost of college.

It assists students with things like books, rent, childcare and transport.

Speaking on the announcement of the funding, Mr Harris said: “The Student Assistance Fund is an invaluable resource for third-level students who are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The fund is there to assist with additional costs they may face over the coming months. It is completely confidential and accessible through the Access Offices in higher education colleges.

Each higher education college has received specific funding. The South East Technological University has received €943,716 in the total allocation in September 2023.

They have also received €801,085 in the additional cost of living allocation which is paid this month.

