Spooktacular 'Wicked Walk' returns to Jurassic Newpark Kilkenny

Halloween will be a spooktacular experience at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny - where their seasonal celebrations are well underway.

Over the midterm break, you and your family can take a trip through pre-historic times and watch dinosaurs, ghouls and goblins come back to life on a fun ‘wicked walk’ through the hotel’s famously family-friendly attraction, Jurassic Newpark.

The Wicked Walk activities include ghoulish face painting, Halloween-themed fun and games, eerie dino talks by the Deadly Dino Ranger and spooky ghost stories by the Wicked Witch which will leave you howling with delight.

Bones, Fossils and Dino Dig

Visitors can also visit the enchanted fairy trail, wildlife farm and adventure playground with zip wire and go-kart track or unearth hidden bones and fossils on a dino dig - just be careful not to dig up any cursed relics.

Rounding off the freaky fun will be a spooky scavenger hunt as kids will be challenged to find haunted items hidden throughout the prehistoric playground, which can be done at your own pace.

Jurassic Newpark will be seasonally decorated with pumpkins, bats, cobwebs, skeletons and monsters who come out to play in a truly interactive experience. Make sure to get your kids into the ‘spirit’ of things by dressing up in a frightfully good Halloween costume or their favourite scary dinosaur outfit for the outing!

The Wicked Walk at Jurassic Newpark takes place from Saturday 28th October- Sunday 5th November 2023 and if you are just visiting for the day, it must be pre-booked online at jurassicnewpark.com.

With more of a spooky than scary feel, the ‘Wicked Walk’ event is suitable for children under the age of 11, and remember, this is an outdoor event so bring waterproof and warm clothes.

