Status Yellow rain warning issued as Met Éireann predicts wet week

Ayomide Akinshilo
Monday October 16 is expected to be a cloudy day, however the rest of the week is expected to be wet with heavy showers. -

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect for two counties tomorrow.

Some parts of the country might be sunny spells this afternoon but patchy rain and drizzle will likely endure in the southwest.

The highest temperatures on Monday will be 10 to 13 degrees before they drop to 7 to 12 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will see wet and breezy weather arrive as rain will spread across Munster, south Leinster and parts of Connacht in the morning.

The rain will extend across the rest of the country as the day progresses, turning heavy and thundery at times.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry will come into effect tomorrow from 10am.

It will remain valid until midnight with Met Éireann urging the public to be aware of heavy rain that could result in difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding.

The outlook for the rest of the week is “milder but unsettled with rain and showers every day”, according to Met Éireann.

Met Éireann forecasts that the weekend will stay “unsettled with further spells of rain and showers” and will turn “cooler”.

