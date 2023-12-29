Play Button
Status Yellow warning issued for South East counties

Photo: PA Images
Muireann Duffy

Stormy conditions will continue through to the end of the year as a series of weather warnings have been issued for the coming days.

Heavy rainfall in the northwest on Friday may lead to localised flooding, Met Éireann warned, placing Donegal, Leitrim, North Mayo and Sligo under a yellow alert until 9pm on Friday.

The warnings will spread on Saturday, impacting counties north and south of the Border.

Overnight and throughout Saturday, strong and gusty southwesterly winds will batter western and southern coastal counties, bringing heavy rain and thundery showers.

A yellow alert for wind and rain will cover Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, and Wexford from 2am to 11pm on Saturday.

A rain warning for Northern Ireland will also take effect overnight, lasting from 4am to 11am, with the UK Met Office warning the conditions may cause some transport disruptions.

The bad weather will subside somewhat on New Year's Eve, but windy conditions are expected to continue in Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork.

The four Munster counties will again be covered by a yellow warning for wind from 11pm on Saturday to 5pm on Sunday.

