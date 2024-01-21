Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Storm Isha: Man (40s) dies in road crash

Storm Isha: Man (40s) dies in road crash
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has died in a single-vehicle road crash during Storm Isha in Co Mayo.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Lisduff, Claremorris, at 6.15pm on Sunday.

The N17 at Lisduff is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight.

Local diversions are in place through Ballindine and Claremorris.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N17 in the Lisduff area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Bombshell reveals ‘history’ with islander upon entering Love Island: All Stars

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Luke Littler plans to celebrate with family as darts sensation turns 17

 By Beat News
News 3

Tánaiste: Arson attacks on asylum accommodation are undermining democratic order

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement