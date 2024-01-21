Storm Isha: Man (40s) dies in road crash

A man has died in a single-vehicle road crash during Storm Isha in Co Mayo.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Lisduff, Claremorris, at 6.15pm on Sunday.

The N17 at Lisduff is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight.

Local diversions are in place through Ballindine and Claremorris.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N17 in the Lisduff area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.