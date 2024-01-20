Play Button
Storm Isha: Orange wind warnings issued for 27 counties on island of Ireland

A man and a dog go for a walk as waves crash onto Clontarf promenade in Dublin as Irelands meteorological agency has issued fresh weather warnings for intense rain, days after parts of the country were severely flooded during Storm Babet. Picture date: Friday October 20, 2023.
Drivers are urged to take care on the roads ahead of Storm Isha lashing Ireland this weekend.

A yellow wind warning for the country will kick in at 11 am on Sunday morning.

Strong and gusty winds are forecast for Sunday from 11 am until 4 am on Monday, creating a risk of large waves along coastal paths, loose debris and difficult travelling conditions.

For 27 counties, the wind warnings were upgraded to Status Orange from 5 pm on Sunday until 2 am on Monday – including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and all counties in Northern Ireland.

Severe and damaging gusts are expected during this period with the risk of fallen trees and damage to power lines.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for counties Meath, Kildare, Westmeath, Offaly and Laois from Sunday morning until 4 am on Monday.

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow wind warning will remain in place for all counties until 12 pm on Monday.

The Met Office has warned of strong winds, heavy rain, and a risk to life and damage to buildings in parts of the UK from Sunday into Monday.

Forecasters said Saturday is to be quite windy and cloudy, with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the morning.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

