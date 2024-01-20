Storm Isha: Orange wind warnings issued for 27 counties on island of Ireland

Drivers are urged to take care on the roads ahead of Storm Isha lashing Ireland this weekend.

A yellow wind warning for the country will kick in at 11 am on Sunday morning.

Strong and gusty winds are forecast for Sunday from 11 am until 4 am on Monday, creating a risk of large waves along coastal paths, loose debris and difficult travelling conditions.

For 27 counties, the wind warnings were upgraded to Status Orange from 5 pm on Sunday until 2 am on Monday – including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and all counties in Northern Ireland.

⚠️#StormIsha has been named by the UK Met Office⚠️ #StormIsha will bring very strong winds to Ireland on Sunday🌬️ Wind Warning details➡️https://t.co/RMepExdJHx Warnings will be updated so please keep an eye on https://t.co/nYumITXWOg and the Met Éireann app📲 pic.twitter.com/eUgNU7Tw9w — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 19, 2024

Severe and damaging gusts are expected during this period with the risk of fallen trees and damage to power lines.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for counties Meath, Kildare, Westmeath, Offaly and Laois from Sunday morning until 4 am on Monday.

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow wind warning will remain in place for all counties until 12 pm on Monday.

The Met Office has warned of strong winds, heavy rain, and a risk to life and damage to buildings in parts of the UK from Sunday into Monday.

Forecasters said Saturday is to be quite windy and cloudy, with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the morning.

By James Cox

