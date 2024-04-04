Play Button
Storm Kathleen to bring rain and wind to Ireland

High Atlantic swells at Doolin, County Clare in the Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hits. Efforts to restore power to customers after Ireland was battered by Storm Isha are continuing, with warnings of further disruption to come from Storm Jocelyn. The latest storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 65mph from around 4pm. Picture date: Tuesday January 23, 2024.
Storm Kathleen is tracking towards Ireland and is expected to make landfall on Saturday.

Met Éireann has issued warnings ahead of the weekend.

There are two weather warnings currently issued. A status orange alert will run in Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo from 7am on Saturday until 5pm that evening.

Met Éireann is warning of difficult travelling conditions and the potential for fallen trees in what it has described as "damaging gusts".

There will also be a status yellow wind warning for the entire country from 7am on Saturday until 8pm.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said Thursday night will be "wet with persistent rain" which will gradually clear to the north as the night progresses.

The forecaster also said the Shannon radar is out of operation due to technical issues and said "We are working to restore it as soon as possible."

Reporting by James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

