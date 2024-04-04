Storm Kathleen to bring rain and wind to Ireland

Storm Kathleen is tracking towards Ireland and is expected to make landfall on Saturday.

Met Éireann has issued warnings ahead of the weekend.

There are two weather warnings currently issued. A status orange alert will run in Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo from 7am on Saturday until 5pm that evening.

Met Éireann is warning of difficult travelling conditions and the potential for fallen trees in what it has described as "damaging gusts".

There will also be a status yellow wind warning for the entire country from 7am on Saturday until 8pm.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said Thursday night will be "wet with persistent rain" which will gradually clear to the north as the night progresses.

The forecaster also said the Shannon radar is out of operation due to technical issues and said "We are working to restore it as soon as possible."

Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts🌬️ For more information on ⚠️#Stormkathleen ⚠️ Check out out our meteorologists commentary here⬇️https://t.co/gjN9OKdtdO pic.twitter.com/UHdbqC4bZM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 4, 2024

Reporting by James Cox

