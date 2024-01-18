Students encouraged to apply for CAO before reduced fee deadline

Students hoping to go to college this year are being encouraged to apply for the CAO before the reduced fee deadline this weekend.

Anyone applying to the CAO can avail of the reduced fee of €30 until this Saturday, January 20th.

After this date, the normal fee of €45 will apply.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris is encouraging students to apply early,

"This application doesn't require you to have course choices finalised. Applying early means a small saving for you and your family."

He's reminding students that they will have the opportunity to add and remove courses when the change of mind option opens later this year.

The deadline for CAO applications for the 2024/25 year closes on February 1st, 2024.

Students applying after this date will have to pay a late fee of €60.

