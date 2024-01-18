Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Students encouraged to apply for CAO before reduced fee deadline

Students encouraged to apply for CAO before reduced fee deadline
People walk around the grounds of Trinity College Dublin on March 12th, 2020. Photo: Getty Images.
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Students hoping to go to college this year are being encouraged to apply for the CAO before the reduced fee deadline this weekend.

Anyone applying to the CAO can avail of the reduced fee of €30 until this Saturday, January 20th.

After this date, the normal fee of €45 will apply.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris is encouraging students to apply early,

Advertisement

"This application doesn't require you to have course choices finalised. Applying early means a small saving for you and your family."

He's reminding students that they will have the opportunity to add and remove courses when the change of mind option opens later this year.

The deadline for CAO applications for the 2024/25 year closes on February 1st, 2024.

Students applying after this date will have to pay a late fee of €60.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Mescal, Murphy and Keoghan among BAFTA nominees

 By Aoife kearns
Sport 2

Former Liverpool and Ireland striker reveals what players used to earn in the 1960s

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 3

Another Traitors star banished after players turn on one another

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement