Study shows Ireland ranks third for education quality and access

A new study has ranked Ireland third in Europe for education quality and access.

The study, carried out by online tutoring school TutorSpace, ranked European countries based on their PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) scores.

Taken into consideration was education quality and access, higher Education and research, literacy and digital literacy, and

government Investment.

Estonia has the highest PISA scores in mathematics and science and a total score of 91.86 in education quality and access.

Pupils in Estonia spend an average of 13.55 years in education, and the government spends around 14.35 per cent of its expenditure on education.

Switzerland ranks second with a category score of 84.92 and the second-highest mathematics score. Switzerland's government expenditure includes 14.24 per cent for education, and pupils spend around 13.86 years in the school system.

Ireland is close behind in third with a total score of 84.78 and has the highest reading score out of the top 15.

Irish pupils spend an average of 11.58 years in the education system, while the Government spends an average of 11.33 per cent of its expenditure on schooling.

Primary school students in Ireland spend five hours and 40 minutes daily, including all breaks and assembly time.

The UK was ranked fourth, with a score of 81.90. The UK’s highest PISA score is in science. 10.56 per cent of government expenditure goes towards the education system in Britain.

