Superdrug to stop selling single-use vapes in all Irish stores

Superdrug has announced plans to stop selling single-use vapes in all its Irish stores.

Brands such as Vuse Go and Flavaah Bars will no longer be sold by the retailer, which plans to have the stock completely cleared by the end of the year.

Superdrug said it sells an average 1,300 units of single-use vapes per week in stores across Ireland and Britain and does not sell them online.

Advertisement

The retail pharmacy also cited the risk of fires caused by improper disposal of vapes due to many containing lithium batteries.

Advertisement

Lucy Morton-Channon, Superdrug’s head of environment, social and governance, said: “The rate that consumers are using single-use vapes and discarding them is worrying and alarming for the environment.

“The lasting effects that single-use vapes are having on the environment needs to be addressed, and I am pleased that we’ve decided to remove them from all stores.”

It comes as the Government is set to ban disposable vapes as part of a wider crackdown on e-cigarettes, according to the Irish Independent.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly earlier this year moved to ban the sale of vapes to children in Ireland.

Advertisement

Superdrug said it will provide “the best choice” for shoppers who want alternatives to cigarettes, whether for quitting smoking or choosing other vaping options.

Ghada Beal, Superdrug’s healthcare director, said: “We need to be responsible about the growing trend in disposable vapes among young people, and the lasting effect on the environment.

“We have a wide range of products at Superdrug to help those wanting to quit smoking, so head into a Superdrug store to learn about your different options or speak to one of our friendly pharmacy team members who would be happy to advise on the best option for you.”

By Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA Sustainability Reporter