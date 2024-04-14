Tánaiste calls for €10 rise in child benefit and a pension boost in budget

The Tánaiste said he wants to see a €10 increase in child benefit as well as a pension increase and another round of winter energy credits in the next budget.

Micheál Martin set out a range of measures he wants brought in that would benefit parents, householders and pensioners.

The Fianna Fáil leader wants to increase the rate of child benefit, which is currently €140 per child every month.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin speaking at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Saturday (Brian Lawless/PA)

He is also seeking a €12 increase in the state pension, and said the Government will consider another round of energy credits in this year’s budget, but said it would not be “in the same order” as the last payment.

He made the comments hours after his keynote speech brought an end to the Fianna Fáil ard fheis in Dublin.

Mr Martin denied the potential giveaways are an attempt to throw money at the electorate ahead of a general election.

“I think given how well we manage the public finances and the economy, I think it’s legitimate to signal to people where we intend to go in the next budget, but also where we tend to go for the next five years,” Mr Martin told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

“We’re also putting huge amounts of money aside in the Future Ireland Fund, and also in the Infrastructure and Climate Fund. These funds will provide for generations in terms of pensions, health-care costs as we’re living longer, and so forth.

“Also in terms of infrastructure, that we will avoid the stop start nature of infrastructure spending that we’ve had historically.”

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath also set out details of a tax package, including a measure that would see the first €20,000 of a person’s income exempt from income tax.

Mr Martin pointed to a rise in the overall income tax and taxation revenue in the first quarter of 2024, saying he is “entitled” to set out the various options for the autumn budget.

“There will be a summer economic statement which will give the overall frame,” he added.

“If you look at last year’s budget – about 1.3 billion in tax package – it probably will be somewhat similar to that again in the next budget.”

“Thankfully inflation is going down but for people living at home, the plateau is higher in terms of costs.”

He also indicated he would support a proposal to postpone the upcoming patent referendum.

The referendum was to be held in June on the same day as the local and European elections.

“I support a referendum on patent and but I think we need to do it separately form elections.

“It would be my preference, even though people might worry about turnout on a single-item topic, but I think given the timelines now to the local elections and the European elections and a mayoral election in Limerick, I think it could potentially be very difficult to explain to people and to promote a referendum of that kind in the midst of all the other elections that are going on.”

The referendum relates to whether Ireland should join the Unified Patent Court which aims to make it easier for businesses and inventors to copyright their ideas and inventions across the EU.

Mr Martin also defended the Government’s record on building social and affordable homes, saying there is a “new era” in social housing.

Figures released last month showed that the government missed their social and affordable housing targets by 2,680 homes.

“If you compare the amount of social houses that have been delivered in the last four years compared to the previous decade, there is a new era in social housing and there are thousands more social houses in the pipeline,” Mr Martin added.

“12,000 houses were delivered last year, about 8,000 plus built, but, also then more through the tenant in situ scheme and through leasing and purchase other social houses were added to the stock so that’s quite significant.

“We have now I think, a momentum and social housing that will continue in the years to come.”

Sinn Féin’s Eoin O Broin said the housing crisis will continue to “get worse”, and criticised the cost of new builds.

The party’s spokesperson on housing said: “The majority of it is very, very expensive, build-to-rent €2,000 to €3,000 (a month) for a standard apartment in (the Rathdown constituency) and €400,000 to €500,000 for home.

“Only today the Irish Home Builders Association and the Construction Industry Federation are in the newspaper saying yes, of course they can deliver 50,000 homes-plus (a year), the problem is Government policy. They’re not investing enough in social affordable housing.

“They’re not investing enough in resourcing our planning system. You have a Government four years in a row that have you missed inadequate social and affordable housing targets.

“That’s why rents are going up, house prices are going up and homelessness is going up. The problem is the Government and we need to get them out.”

By Cate McCurry, PA

