Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Taoiseach questions ‘wisdom’ of coalition TDs voting against referendums

Taoiseach questions ‘wisdom’ of coalition TDs voting against referendums
Leo Varadkar in Boston, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has questioned the decision of Government politicians announcing they had not voted in favour of recent constitutional amendments.

Over the weekend, the Government suffered major defeats to two proposed changes to the Constitution relating to the definition of family and State recognition of women and carers.

The three coalition parties had campaigned in favour of the amendments, but a number of Fianna Fáil representatives have since said they voted against the Government in one or both of the referendums.

Mr Varadkar, the leader of Fine Gael, said he had not spoken to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who is in Canada.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Boston, he said he did not anticipate it would adversely affect relations between the coalition partners “in any way”.

However, Mr Varadkar added: “But you know, I would question why people would announce that they’re on the winning side, only after they realised who had won.

“I can understand how people in the privacy of the ballot box might vote in a particular way but I’m not really sure what the wisdom of it is.

“But, you know, they’re all elected in their own right, and they’re all grown-ups, and they’re all free to explain themselves.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I can do it for them.”

Mr Varadkar said it was the “full-time job” of Government TDs and Senators to have understood the issues in advance of the vote.

He added: “They had ample time and they are paid to do this.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA in Boston

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Funeral details announced for late broadcaster Charlie Bird

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Road-users urged to exercise extra caution amid weather warning

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 3

David Raya the hero as Arsenal finally see off Porto on penalties

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement