American singer Taylor Swift is now a billionaire, according to a new report.

Financial experts Bloomberg report that the the singer has crossed the billion dollar threashold.

Impressively, she has crossed this through her music and performances and not through business dealings.

According to Bloomberg, Taylor Swift's The Eras tour could gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone.

The report says: "Her prolific songwriting, negotiations around streaming and shrewd decision to re-record her first six albums have enabled her to create massive financial success at a time musicians have lost clout in the industry.

Taylor Swift has achieved a rare status for a pop star: billionaire. This is the most definitive accounting of her wealth to date. https://t.co/oKJOF0Mijz pic.twitter.com/pbjNJFvYx1 — Bloomberg (@business) October 26, 2023

"The close relationship she’s cultivated with her millions of ardent fans has led to a more unified demographic than just about any political party, evidenced by the swapping of beaded Swift-inspired friendship bracelets that’s become a universal rite among concertgoers."

It is said that her 53 US concerts this year added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

Swift has also dominated local movie theaters as well. In its opening weekend, the pop singer’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” raked in about $96 million in the box office in the United States and Canada.

It is the highest-grossing concert film domestically for an opening weekend.

The Eras tour is expected to become the highest-grossing tour ever.

