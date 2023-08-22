Teen bailed over attacks and robbery of English tourists in Temple Bar

A 16-year-old boy has been released under strict conditions after being charged with attacks and robbery of three tourists in Dublin's Temple Bar earlier this month.

One of the victims had his head "stamped on" when up to eight teenagers attacked his group.

A bail hearing on Tuesday at Dublin District Court heard there were concerns that businesses in the area could face threats for cooperating with the Garda investigation.

The boy from north Dublin has been ordered to stay out of the area, obey a curfew and not contact staff from Temple Bar business premises.

Judge Patricia Cronin heard the teenager, who cannot be identified because he is a juvenile, made no reply when charged with assault causing harm to two men and robbery of a third at Fownes Street on the night of August 11th.

He is the third person to be charged in connection with the incident.

Garda Ruth Finnegan objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case and possible witness interference.

She said gardaí have yet to identify five other people suspected of being involved in the robbery and attack on a group of English tourists in their 20s who were having a night out in Temple Bar.

The court heard the incident was "caught on excellent quality CCTV". The judge also heard the victims were taken to hospital and have since returned to the UK but intend to return for the trial.

Garda Finnegan alleged one man's necklace and wallet containing €30 were taken.

The court heard claims that the tourist was pulled and dragged down before being kicked on the ground by the accused while another person went through his pockets and took his property.

The second man received a punch in the face before being knocked to the ground, where he was allegedly "punched numerous times and kicked to the head", suffering swelling and bruising around his eye.

Video evidence

Garda Finnegan told the court the third victim received a punch in the face and was knocked to the ground, where he had his "head stamped on, while he appeared unconscious". He had a "large gash to the back of his head," the garda added.

A fourth man received multiple blows and was kicked twice in the face on the ground, but the teenage defendant was not charged with over that aspect of the incident.

Garda Finnegan said the video evidence showed when the boy left and returned to his home, and gardaí had details of his clothing on the date.

The court heard that Temple Bar businesses had voiced concerns about gangs of youths "and that they could be threatened for providing CCTV to gardaí".

Garda Finnegan, cross-examined by defence solicitor Luke Staines, acknowledged that juvenile detention must be a last resort but referred to the seriousness of the case.

The garda and the defence disagreed on evidence about the teen's clothing. The solicitor suggested a large number of people wore the same tracksuits. However, Garda Finnegan said the top had a crest, and his footwear had a particular design.

Garda Sergeant Tom Murphy told the court he could identify the teenager from the video evidence and knew his family from his work as a community garda.

Strict terms

The boy has yet to enter a plea, and a decision remains on whether the case will go to a higher court or stay in the Children's Court.

Mr Staines submitted his client wore "pretty much nondescript clothing that could be worn by any number of youths".

Pleading for bail, he said the teenager had Attention Deficit Hyper Activity Disorder and Oppositional Defiant Disorder but was willing to comply with any conditions the court imposed.

Judge Cronin stressed the youth still enjoyed the presumption of innocence and bail. She held that he could be released on strict terms to be monitored and enforced by the courts, given the seriousness of the matter.

The teenager must stay out of Dublin 2, obey a 9 pm-8 am curfew, have no contact with Temple Bar business owners or staff, remain contactable by mobile phone, sign on daily at a Garda station, and not associate with co-defendants.

Judge Cronin warned him: "This court expects full compliance with the bail conditions as set."

The teen, who did not address the court, was ordered to appear at the Children's Court on Monday for an update on his compliance with bail and for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Another man in his late teens is to appear in court later.

A 17-year-old boy has connected charges before the Children's Court and will face his next hearing in September.

By Tom Tuite

