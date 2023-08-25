Teen (14) dies after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out today on the body of a teenager who drowned in Cork Harbour.

The 14-year-old, who has been named locally as Jack O'Sullivan, went missing while swimming with friends in Passage West.

The alarm was raised just after 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

The teenager was swimming with a group of friends but disappeared from sight.

Advertisement

His body was pulled from the water a few hours later after an operation involving the Coast Guard, the R117 rescue helicopter, Crosshaven RNLI along with gardaí ambulance crews, and the fire service.

According to the Irish Examiner, it's thought the 14-year-old may have banged his head and lost consciousness.

Jack was due to start his second year at Colaiste Eamonn Ris next week.

Tragic accident

Gardaí are treating the death of a teenager in drowning in Cork Harbour yesterday as a tragic accident.

Advertisement

Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent Ralph Riegel says support services are now being put in place for his his friends and classmates.

"He was 14-years-old and he was due to commence his second year of studies in secondary school on Cork's Southside near Turner's Cross next week.

"Obviously, it is an enormous shock not just for Jack's family and friends, but also for the entire school community.

"The school has taken steps to ensure that counselling and psychological support services will be available, not just for all of Jack's friends and classmates but for anyone within the school community who is impacted by this."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.