Teenage pedestrian killed in N17 collision overnight

A pedestrian has been killed following a collision near Claremorris in Co Mayo.

The male teenager died in a collision involving a car shortly before 9.30 pm on Saturday on the N17 at Barnacarroll.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has since been taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said no other injuries were reported from the incident.

The road has been closed while a forensic examination takes place, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, while road users with camera/dash cam footage who were travelling on the N17 between Knock and Claremorris on Saturday evening between 8.45 pm and 9.30 pm are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station at 094-937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

The teenager's death is the second fatal incident on the N17 in the past week after a mother and her two daughters were killed in a collision on Tuesday on the outskirts of Claremorris.

