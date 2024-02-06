The Corrs announce Dublin and Belfast dates

The Corrs have announced eight dates across Ireland and the UK for later this year, with concerts in Dublin and Belfast.

The "Talk On Corners’ Tour" will see them play in the SSE Arena in Belfast on November 7th, with the Irish band playing in the 3 Arena on November 8th.

Other venues include Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale on Wednesday February 7th, with general sale being released on Friday February 9th.

The Corrs have sold over 40 million albums since their debut Forgiven, Not Forgotten in 1995, spawning a dozen classic hit singles.

Talk On Corners led with I Never Loved You Anyway, So Young and Only When I Sleep and is their biggest selling album to date.

Reporting Michael Bolton

