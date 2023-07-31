The Tánaiste launches his own podcast

The Tánaiste has launched his own podcast.

‘In Conversation’ with Tánaiste Micheál Martin' sees the Fianna Fáil leader taking on the role of interviewer as opposed to interviewee.

The first episode dropped today (Monday) - an hour-long interview with author Dr. Mark Henry to discuss how Ireland has developed since the foundation of the State.

The Tánaiste and Mark Henry chat about the quality of life in Ireland today through the lens of issues that impact everyone such as the economy, education, and wellbeing, and the many challenges that face the country including housing, climate change, biodiversity, and the cost of living.

On the housing issue, the Tánaiste said “We have to do more, do more faster to deal with the housing issue, particularly for younger people. Because you see amidst all of this optimism and sort of positivity, there are stories underneath this.

"Notwithstanding wage growth and employment for young people today, to buy a house is still very difficult. And that's why a whole range of schemes have been made available to try and enable people to afford to buy and to give the option of homeownership, which I think is an important anchor in society, as well as social housing for those that are not in a position to purchase homes.

"But we do need to get above 30,000.”

According to Fianna Fáil, there will be further episodes later in the year.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts or watch the podcast recording on Youtube.

'The barometer I always use, and I'm a former teacher, is school completion, school completion. And when I see any child coming into a classroom from any background, you really want that child to see out their potential' 🎙️Listen to 'In Conversation' now: https://t.co/eSHmusbFOy pic.twitter.com/rM9LrPGRYo — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 31, 2023

