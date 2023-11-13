Play Button
The Wolfe Tones to retire after 60 years

The Wolfe Tones to retire after 60 years
The Wolfe Tones will be retiring in 2024. Photo: The Wolfe Tones/Twitter
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Irish Band The Wolfe Tones have announced they are to retire after sixty years on stage.

The band, formed 60 years ago, will formally retire after shows in Belfast and Dublin next October.

The gigs at Belfast's SSE Arena and the 3Arena in Dublin are part of their 60th anniversary tour.

The band also this morning announced a gig at Galway Airport as part of Galway Summer Sessions on Friday, August 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10am.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, the band said they want to “go out on a high” after a hugely successful career.

Singer Tommy Byrne said he and fellow members Brian Warfield and Noel Nagle are in agreement on the decision.

“I never thought that we would go on so long," he said.

"It’s been absolutely amazing, but I’m 80 next year and I think that would be a good time to stop.”

“I brought this motion to Brian and Noel and they agreed.

"To go out on a high like this would be a great tribute to the band.”

The Wolfe Tones' career began in Dublin in 1964 and includes hits like Celtic Symphony, Irish Eyes, Grace, Streets of New York and Let The People Sing.

