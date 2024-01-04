Third arrest made over Blanchardstown shooting incident

Gardaí have arrested a third person in connection to the shooting incident at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

The man was arrested on Wednesday evening and is still being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in West Dublin.

Tristan Sherry died after being assaulted and a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at Browne’s Steakhouse.

Last week, Michael Andercut was charged with murder during a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

