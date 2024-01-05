Third person arrested in Christmas Eve murder investigation

A third person is now facing charges in connection with the Christmas Eve murder of Tristan Sherry at a Dublin restaurant.

The 26-year-old was killed in the aftermath of a shooting at Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí said two people are now due in court this morning, after being arrested in recent days.

One person was brought before the courts and charged with murder last weekend.

The man who was shot that night - Jason Hennessey Snr - died in hospital yesterday, sparking a second murder inquiry.

The suspected gunman, 26-year-old Tristan Sherry walked into Browne's Steakhouse on the main street in Blanchardstown and shot a man.

He was then tackled as he tried to escape and stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last Saturday, 22-year-old Michael Andrecut, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15, was charged with his murder.

On Tuesday, Gardaí detained a second person in connection with Mr. Sherry's death. He is still being questioned.

James Cox

