Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Third person arrested in Christmas Eve murder investigation

Third person arrested in Christmas Eve murder investigation
File photo dated 25/12/23 of Garda officers at the scene in Blanchardstown, Dublin, where a man aged in his 20s was pronounced dead after being injured during a shooting incident at Browne's Steakhouse restaurant on Christmas Eve. Michael Andrecut, 22, has been charged with murder at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justicea. Issue date: Saturday December 30, 2023.
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A third person is now facing charges in connection with the Christmas Eve murder of Tristan Sherry at a Dublin restaurant.

The 26-year-old was killed in the aftermath of a shooting at Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí said two people are now due in court this morning, after being arrested in recent days.

One person was brought before the courts and charged with murder last weekend.

Advertisement

The man who was shot that night - Jason Hennessey Snr - died in hospital yesterday, sparking a second murder inquiry.

The suspected gunman, 26-year-old Tristan Sherry walked into Browne's Steakhouse on the main street in Blanchardstown and shot a man.

He was then tackled as he tried to escape and stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last Saturday, 22-year-old Michael Andrecut, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15, was charged with his murder.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Gardaí detained a second person in connection with Mr. Sherry's death. He is still being questioned.

James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

World champion Humphries expects long-lasting rivalry with Littler

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

RTE to release behind the scene series on retail giant Penneys

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 3

Mary Poppins actress Glynis Johns dies aged 100

 By Beat News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement