Three jailed for life over XXXTentacion's death

"And one day, they'll come and open up that cell in the morning and you will have passed on, and only on that day you would've served your sentence."

The killers were linked to the 20-year-old's death through surveillance video and phone footage of the men flashing $100 notes hours after the robbery and shooting.

Footage showed XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, leaving Riva Motorsports with a friend.

A vehicle was then seen swerving in front of him and blocking his BMW.

Two masked gunmen were then seen confronting the rapper at the driver's window, with the other proceeding to shoot him repeatedly.