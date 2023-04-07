Three jailed for life over XXXTentacion's death

Three men have been jailed for life for killing US rapper XXXTentacion during a robbery.
He was shot outside a motorcycle shop in Florida, which was being robbed of $50,000 in cash in 2018.
Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery last month.
The two have got no chance for early release or parole.
According to BBC News, Broward County judge Michael Usan told them: "You'll spend every hour and every day and every week and every year of your life in that cell.
"And one day, they'll come and open up that cell in the morning and you will have passed on, and only on that day you would've served your sentence."
The killers were linked to the 20-year-old's death through surveillance video and phone footage of the men flashing $100 notes hours after the robbery and shooting.
Footage showed XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, leaving Riva Motorsports with a friend.
A vehicle was then seen swerving in front of him and blocking his BMW.
Two masked gunmen were then seen confronting the rapper at the driver's window, with the other proceeding to shoot him repeatedly.
They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing cash XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV, and sped away.
The rapper was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boatwright was identified as the main shooter, with Newsome accused f being the other.
Williams has been accused of being the driver and a former friend of the rapper, Robert Allen, has been accused of being inside the vehicle.
Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year, but his sentence was delayed until his accomplices' trial had concluded.
A date for his sentencing has not yet been set.
Speaking on behalf of the rapper's family during trials, his manager Solman Sabande said XXX had been murdered "senselessly," and accused the killers of not showing even an "ounce of remorse."
He added:
"He was a beam of hope for all that knew him and his music. But Jahseh's life was not only robbed from us and his family, it was robbed from his extended family of millions of people across the globe. Due to the actions of these killers, Jahseh will never get to meet his son let alone raise him."
His girlfriend had been expecting a baby at the time that he was murdered.
His mother, Cleopatra Bernard, described the baby as XXX's "final gift" to his family.
Before his death, he released a video with a special message for his fans.
A message from #xxxtentacion before his death. He was only 20. pic.twitter.com/pyBfBURh4R
— Big Boy (@BigBoy) June 18, 2018
Rise to fame
XXXTentacion first found fame by uploading songs on SoundCloud.
He had been hailed as a breakthrough talent, with hit songs such as SAD!, Moonlight, and Everyone Dies in Their Nightmares.
The rapper shot to the stars following the release of his first album '17' in 2017.
His personal life was plagued by allegations of domestic violence.
He was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death, including the aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend, domestic battery by strangulation, and witness tampering.
Following his death, his single SAD! topped the US singles chart and the posthumous album Skins reached number one on the US album chart for a second time.