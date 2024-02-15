Three more possible measles cases reported in Ireland

Three possible cases of measles were reported in Ireland between February 4th and 10th, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

It comes after a 48-year-old man died from measles in a hospital in the Dublin and Midlands Health Region last week.

It is believed the man contracted the highly infectious illness following a trip to Birmingham, England, where a large outbreak of measles is ongoing.

The HSE issued a public health alert following the man’s death.

The HPSC publish figures of reported measles infections on a weekly basis, categorising cases as confirmed, possible or probable.

Last week, it provisionally reported nine cases of suspected measles in Ireland between January 28th and February 3rd.

There were four cases of measles in the country last year, two in 2022, none in 2021, and five in 2020. No deaths were reported in any of those years.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, which is spread by coughs and sneezes and can be serious at any age.

According to the World Health Organisation, cases of measles in Europe last year rose 45-fold, in an “alarming” increase.

