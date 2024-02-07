Adult with measles dies in Leinster, according to HSE

An adult with a confirmed case of measles has died in the Leinster, according to the HSE.

It happened in a hospital in the Dublin and Midlands Health Region.



The Health Service says it’s the first confirmed measles case notified in Ireland in 2024.

In a statement, the HSE says its public health teams, along with the HSE Measles National Incident Management Team (IMT), are taking all necessary public health actions in relation to the case.



The IMT was established in response to a recent rise in measles cases in the UK and Europe.

In Ireland, there were four measles cases reported in 2023, two case reported in 2022, no cases were reported in 2021 and five cases were in 2020.



No deaths were reported in any of those years.

In response, the HSE is reminding people the MMR vaccine which protects children against measles is offered as part of its childhood immunisation schedule.



It also offers a catch up MMR option for children aged 10 years and under who may have missed out on vaccination.

Anyone with concerns is being asked to contact their GP.