Over 30s clubbing coming to the South East

The 30 and over nightclub craze is coming to the South East.

In June, the Dinn Rí Hotel in Carlow is hoping to ressurect Club 23 in The Tower and The Foundry.

Jade Collins, Event Manager at the venue says the reaction so far has been massive.

"We put up a teaser during the week and the reaction so far has been unbelievable, it definitely looks like we're going to go ahead with it.

"We've been in contact with a few old school DJs we would have had in the 90s and 00s - it's looking like it's going to go ahead and that it will be a big one," she said.

Like other over 30 events which are taking place across the country - there will also be an earlier closing time.

"Put it this way most of the people who went to Club 23 are now parents and I think the last thing they want is to be dying on a Sunday.

"It will be early - all finished by 12.30 and then you're home in bed by 1 am - so you'll be fresh on a Sunday morning," according to the Dinn Rí's Event Manager.

People are being asked to watch out for more details on the Dinn Rí's social media channels in the coming weeks.

