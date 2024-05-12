Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for eight counties

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been announced for eight counties - as the sunny weather takes a break.

Met Eireann says Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow can expect heavy showers, with thunderstorms, and hail this afternoon and evening.

The warning begins at noon and is set to run until 7:30 pm.

Met Éireann has warned of hazardous travelling conditions and the possibility of localised flooding.

Sunday will see heavy showers with spot flooding in places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

The showers on Sunday will bring an end to the recent sunny spells across the country in the last few days.

However, it's not all bad news as we're expecting a mix of rain and sunshine for the rest of the week.

By Michael Bolton

