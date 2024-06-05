HSE warns against use of e-cigarettes that contain illegal levels of nicotin

The HSE's National Environmental Health Service is appealing to the public to stop using two specific e-cigarette products.

The two products outlined by the HSE contain illegal amounts of nicotine. Consumers can return the products to the shop they originally bought them from, and the HSE notes that retailers have been asked to cease distributing them.

The products are:

E-LIQUID: Tobacco 24mg/ml, Ben Son 24mg/ml and USA Mix 24mg/ml

QST Puff Flex 2800 puffs 5% nicotine electronic cigarette in the sub-brands (flavours): Red Bull, Peach Ice, Blueberry on Ice, Watermelon Ice and Mango Ice

The HSE's National Environmental Health Service noted that both of the products contained more nicotine than the permitted level of 20mg/ml or 2%.

Following laboratory analysis, it was found that the E-LIQUID refill container contained up to 25.4mg/ml of nicotine, while the QST Puff Flex 2800 puffs electronic cigarette contained more than 30mg/ml of nicotine.

Regional Chief Environmental Health Officer, HSE Dr Maurice Mulcahy says, “I must remind manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarettes and refill containers (e-liquids), it is their responsibility to ensure that they fully comply with all legislative requirements."

Dr Mulachy also appealed to the public, saying, "As a precautionary measure, our message for the public is to check the E-LIQUID refill containers and QST electronic cigarettes you may have against the products involved in this alert. If you have any of these products, we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it."

