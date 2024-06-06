Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Kilkenny's Brandon McCarthy wins bout in Florida

Kilkenny's Brandon McCarthy wins bout in Florida
Brandon McCarthy. Photo Credit: proboxtvofficial
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Brandon McCarthy retained his unbeaten record as a professional boxer with a victory against Ryan 'The Lion' Schwartzberg in Florida last night.

The Kilkenny man won the bout by unanimous decision after six rounds, with the judges awarding 59-54, 60-53 and 60-53 scores.

The 22-year-old, having come off a debut professional victory against David Minter at the Fox Theater in March, showed signs of dominance in the battle, which continued throughout the match.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Kim Kardashian says she finds her voice distinct and annoying

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Eddie Hearn suggests Anthony Joshua could call time on his career at end of 2026

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Man accused of headbutting Roy Keane awaits verdict

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement