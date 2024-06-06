Kilkenny's Brandon McCarthy wins bout in Florida

Brandon McCarthy retained his unbeaten record as a professional boxer with a victory against Ryan 'The Lion' Schwartzberg in Florida last night.

The Kilkenny man won the bout by unanimous decision after six rounds, with the judges awarding 59-54, 60-53 and 60-53 scores.

The 22-year-old, having come off a debut professional victory against David Minter at the Fox Theater in March, showed signs of dominance in the battle, which continued throughout the match.

