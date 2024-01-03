Kilkenny man dies while swimming on New Year Day in Australia

A man in his 60s from Kilkenny has died while sea swimming in Melbourne, Australia.

John Holland Snr from The Square, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny was said to be holidaying and visiting his daughter when he tragically died.

According to the Irish Mirror, the 63-year-old had lost his wife Maria in 2022 and his daughter Emma has moved to Australia in 2023.

The man who was sea swimming when he died in Australia was also reported to have visited Australia during the Christmas break with a friend.

Mr Holland is a well known 'grain merchant and cycling enthusiast' in Tipperary with Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael McCarthy saying he will be missed.

The Irish Mirror also reports that the deceased is 'a former Gormanstown College student' and he 'is survived by his children John Jnr, daughters Emma and Kate and sister Mai' and other family members.

Funeral arrangements for the Kilkenny man have not yet been announced.

