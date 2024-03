The Galway girl who inspired the Late Late Toy Show appeal has passed away.

12-year-old Saoirse Ruane died on Tuesday after a long illness.

She appeared on the Toy Show in 2020 where she discussed being diagnosed with cancer.

Her family say she inspired so many people in her short life and will be missed beyond measure.

