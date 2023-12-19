Tributes paid to young musician killed in Christmas collision

A young man who lost his life in a Christmas car crash in Co Donegal was a talented musician.

Paul Mooney was killed on Monday evening when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a two-car collision on the main Letterkenny to Lifford Road.

Mr Mooney, who was from the village of Ramelton, was in his early 30s.

He was a member of the popular band Boy M5. He also played as a solo artist in many bars under the name Mooney.

Advertisement

He was the son of well-known local couple Gwen and Morgan Mooney and has two sisters.

Local councillor Pauric McGarvey said there was a feeling of numbness in the village on the banks of the River Lennon.

He said: "We have no words. No words. The Mooneys and the McDaids are two very well-known and respected families. It's heartbreaking.

"Any loss of a young person in such circumstances is tragic but for it to happen on the eve of Christmas when families should all be together is just devastating.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Ramelton will rally around the family as it always does at such times but nothing will take away their heartache."

Earlier on Tuesday morning, prayers were said in the local St Mary's Church for Paul and his heartbroken family.

Mr Mooney is the 10th person to be killed on Donegal's roads so far this year.

Following Monday night's fatal crash, Mr Mooney was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Advertisement

A postmortem was due to take place on his remains on Tuesday morning.

The drivers of the two other cars involved in the crash were also taken to hospital for treatment.

However, their injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were on the N14 on Monday between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

By Stephen Maguire

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.