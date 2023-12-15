Play Button
Two arrested in connection with Monaghan debs crash

Beat News
Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Co Monaghan earlier this year.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16) died in the collision while they were on the way to their Debs on July 31st.

The collision happened on the N54 in Legnakelly.

Gardaí confirmed on Friday morning that two men, aged in their 40s and 60s respectively, have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the crash.

The pair are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

Muireann Duffy

