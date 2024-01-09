Two further arrests in connection to fatal assault in Tipperary

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of a man in Tipperary have made two further arrests.

On December 27th, the body of a man in his 30s, Maciej Nowak, was found at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross, Co.Tipperary.

Mr. Nowak was found unresponsive at his rented home at Ballycrana near Kilcross at about 4am by gardaí when they called to the property.

Mr Nowak, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on St Stephen’s Day, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested on Monday evening, as part of this investigation in the Dublin area.

Both are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in County Tipperary.

Another man is currently before the courts charged with assault causing harm to Mr Nowak.

Investigations are ongoing.

Garda Statement

Gardaí released the following statement overnight.

By Michael Bolton & Beat News

