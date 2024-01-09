Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Two further arrests in connection to fatal assault in Tipperary

Two further arrests in connection to fatal assault in Tipperary
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of a man in Tipperary have made two further arrests.

On December 27th, the body of a man in his 30s, Maciej Nowak, was found at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross, Co.Tipperary.

Mr. Nowak was found unresponsive at his rented home at Ballycrana near Kilcross at about 4am by gardaí when they called to the property.

Mr Nowak, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on St Stephen’s Day, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

Advertisement

Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested on Monday evening, as part of this investigation in the Dublin area.

Both are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in County Tipperary.

Another man is currently before the courts charged with assault causing harm to Mr Nowak.

Investigations are ongoing.

Garda Statement

Advertisement

Gardaí released the following statement overnight.

"Gardaí investigating the fatal assault a male (30’s) at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross, Co.Tipperary on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 have made two further arrests.

"Two males aged in their 30s were arrested this evening, Monday 8th January 2024, as part of this investigation in the Dublin area.

"Both are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in County Tipperary."

Advertisement

By Michael Bolton & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Woman aged in her 50s dies in Sligo collision

 By Beat News
News 2

Aoife Kearns announced as Beat News & Sports Editor

 By Joleen Murphy
Carlow News 3

Pop-up Gaeltacht back in Carlow this week

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement