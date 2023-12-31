Man charged with assault after man's body found at Tipperary home

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the assault of a man whose body was found in a rented house on the Tipperary-Limerick border early on Wednesday morning.

Tomasz Rozpeda was charged at special sitting of Nenagh District Court on Saturday (30th) with assault causing harm to Maciej Nowak (32) at Ballycrana, Kilcross, Co Tipperary between December 26th and December 27th, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath noted that Mr Rozpeda was reserving his position in relation to bail, and she granted the Garda application, remanding him in custody to appear in person again at Nenagh District Court next Wednesday while she also granted him free legal aid after he submitted a statement of means.

A native of Poland, Mr Rozpeda, who was dressed in a grey tracksuit top and bottoms and sneakers, was assisted by a Polish interpreter throughout. He did not speak during the hearing which lasted less than five minutes before Judge MacGrath.

The charge follows an investigation by gardaí into the circumstances of the death of fellow Polish national, construction worker Maciej Novak.

He was found unresponsive at his rented home at Ballycrana near Kilcross at about 4am on Wednesday by gardaí when they called to the property.

Mr Nowak, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on St Stephen’s Day, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor and his body was later removed to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem examination which gardaí say has informed their investigation.

