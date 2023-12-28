Play Button
Post-mortem to be carried out after man found dead in Co Tipperary

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out on Thursday on the body of a man found in Co Tipperary.

The man was found dead at a house in Ballycrana, Kilcross shortly after 4 am on Wednesday.

It is understood the man suffered a violent death. He was staying at the property with several other people.

The scene remains preserved at this time for a forensic and technical examination.

Any person with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

