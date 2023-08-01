Two girls killed in debs horror crash named locally

Two teenage girls who were killed in a road traffic crash while on the way to a Secondary School Debs have been named locally.

They have been named locally as 17-year-old Kiea McCann, and 16-year-old Dalava Mohammed.

Cavan-Monaghan Fianna Fáil TD, Brendan Smith has spoken of the “absolute shock” in the area after news of the tragedy.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, Mr Smith said that everyone had been conscious of the great excitement leading up to the Debs event. Students and their families and friends had gathered in the Diamond to see them off.

Advertisement

“We don't have adequate words to convey our sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to the families of the two girls who have lost their lives.”

The accident happened on a busy road that had a high volume of traffic, he said, but cautioned about speculation.

The best educational and psychological therapies would be providing all the support that's necessary to the school community to help the people through this awful tragedy, added Mr Smith.

The school, local youth club and Youth Work Ireland all provided support last night and would continue to do so.

Advertisement

The Department of Education would not be found wanting with regard to supports at this very difficult time for all impacted by the tragedy, he said.

Mr Smith said: "The Debs are a source of great excitement in the area, for many it might have been the last time to catch up with friends before going on different career paths, it was a very important school experience."

The school released a statement earlier today.

"The students, staff, Board of Management and parents of Largy College are in deep shock following the tragic accident that occurred on Monday 31 July.

Advertisement

Sharon Magennis, Principal of Largy College, said: “It is with profound sadness and grief that we have learned about the devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones. The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services and Gardaí who responded swiftly to the incident.

“Our priority now is the wellbeing and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time.

"The Largy College Critical Incident Team has met to coordinate a response and to enact the Critical Incident Plan.

“We are grateful to the public for their deeply felt expression of support and ask that we be given the time and space to concentrate on supporting those in the school community who are most in need.”

By Vivienne Clarke and Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.