Two teenage girls killed in horror crash on way to Debs

Two teenage girls have been killed in a road crash in County Monaghan.

Three others were injured in the single-car collision outside Clones yesterday evening, as a group were making their way to a Debs.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Legnakelly on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at about 6.45 yesterday evening.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, who were passengers in the car, died at the scene.

Their bodies have been removed to Monaghan General Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place today.

Two more teenage passengers were injured and taken to Cavan General Hospital; an 18-year-old girl, who's in critical condition, and an 18-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 60-year-old man who was driving the car is also in critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Horrendous, heart-wrenching news coming from Clones this evening.

A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them.

God help the families affected. The prayers of everyone in County Monaghan is with them. — Matt Carthy TD (@mattcarthy) July 31, 2023

Gardaí say the road will remain closed while a technical examination is carried out, with diversions in place.

Anyone who was travelling on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road yesterday and may have witnessed the collision is urged to come forward.

Local councillor Richard Truell said: “It’s tragic, the community is shocked.

“We can’t get our heads around what’s happened because two young lives have been lost.

“Our thoughts and prayers have to go to their families.”

Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy said it was “horrendous, heart-wrenching” news and said the prayers of everyone in Co Monaghan are with the families affected.

“A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them,” he said on Twitter.

The local youth club in Clones remains open until 11.30pm on Monday to offer support to students.

Statement

An Garda Síochána remain at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 6.45pm this evening, Monday 31st July 2023, on the N54 in Legnakelly (Clones to Smithborough Road), Co. Monaghan.

Two female teenagers (aged 16 and 17 years), who were passengers of the car, were fatally injured during the collision. Their bodies have been removed from the scene to Monaghan General Hospital. Post-mortem examinations will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 1st August 2023.

A female teenager (aged 18 years) is in a critical condition and currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital.

A male teenager (aged 18 years) is currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the car (aged 60) is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

The N54 is currently closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. The road will remain closed overnight. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.



Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N54 between Clones and Smithborough this evening, Monday 31st July 2023, between 6.15pm and 7.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

