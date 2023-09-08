Two men arrested in Carlow for human trafficking

Two men have been arrested in County Carlow as part of investigations into human trafficking for labour exploitation.

An ongoing investigation into human trafficking and related criminal activity led to a search and arrest operation in Carlow earlier this week.

The two men, aged in their 30's and 50's were arrested on Monday 4th September and are being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí are reminding the public that any incidents of human trafficking can be reported to [email protected], or any Garda station.

