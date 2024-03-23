Play Button
Two men arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion released without charge

Explosion at Donegal service station, © PA Wire/PA Images
The two men arrested on Friday in connection with the fatal Creeslough explosion have been released without charge.

The two men in their 50s were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Ten people died in the explosion on October 7th 2022 at the service station in Creeslough.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were all killed in the explosion.

The investigation led by Gardaí in Donegal Division is ongoing with the intention of submitting a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

