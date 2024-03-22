Two men arrested in relation to Creeslough explosion

Gardaí investigating the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, Co Donegal have arrested two men in relation to the incident.

Both men are aged in their 50s and have been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

They are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.

The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí in Donegal Division, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

An Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) and is co-ordinated from Milford Garda station.

