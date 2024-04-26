Two men charged in investigation into murder of Josip Strok in Dublin

Two men have been charged in connection to an investigation into the murder of Josip Strok and a serious assault of a man in Dublin last month.

The incident took place at Grange View Way in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on March 30th.

Mr Strok later died in hospital on April 3rd.

Two men were arrested in relation to the investigation and have since been charged.

Advertisement

They are both due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday.

Gardaí confirmed a third man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge, and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

By Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.