Two South East counties make Deliveroo's Chipper Hot Spots

Two South East counties make up the top three Irish hot spots for ordering chips from the takeaway.

To mark International Fries Day 2023, which takes place on July 13th, food delivery company Deliveroo has discovered which locations in Ireland are most partial to ordering a side of chips with their food delivery.

Waterford and Carlow take the second and third spots, with Drogheda in County Louth being the number one location in the country for a side of fries.

The top 10 locations were:

Drogheda
Waterford
Carlow
Dundalk
Naas
Limerick
Cork
Dublin
Galway
Portlaoise

Deliveroo also released data on what type of fries we were ordering.

Spicy chips and sweet potato fries were among the classic box of chips for most popular, however, there was a 108% increase in loaded fries being ordered from Deliveroo.

If you're partial to a dip with your chip, the food delivery company revealed garlic mayo, piri piri mayo and sweet chilli sauce were the most popular choices with Irish users.

In the last year, Deliveroo customers in Ireland, the UK, France, Italy, the Middle East and Asia have almost eaten enough chips to equal the weight of the Eiffel Tower, with 7,300 tons.

