Two South East Roses take to the stage at 2023 Rose of Tralee

Two South East Roses will take to the stage this week in a bid to be named the 2023 International Rose of Tralee.

Carlow's Caoimhe Deering and Wexford's Brónagh Hogan will be representing their counties as well as the South East when they take to the Dome stage on Monday and Tuesday night.

According to her official biography, Carlow Rose Caoimhe is a secondary school teacher who is heavily involved in Rathvilly GAA club.

She'll take to the stage to meet Daithi Ó Se and fellow Carlow woman Kathryn Thomas on Tuesday night.

Wexford Rose Brónagh is a primary school teacher from Killegney, with a love for the stage. Hogan will be on stage tonight, Monday.

South East connections

Two more Roses have strong connections with the South East.

Sydney Rose Aoife Butler is a mental health nurse educator from Co. Wexford, who moved to the Australian city four years ago to "follow my late brother Matthew’s dreams." Aoife will feature on stage on Tuesday night.

Another Australian with South East connections is South Australia Rose Charlotte Burton, whose father emigrated to Australia from New Ross, County Wexford.

She is a founding member of a dedicated group to support disabled and chronically ill students and will be representing South Australia on Tuesday night.

Earlier this week, 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy appealed to her Instagram followers to 'be kind' to this year's batch of Roses.

The festival has previously been criticised for a lack of diversity, with last year marking the first time married or trans women could enter.

You can watch The Rose of Tralee at 8 pm tonight and tomorrow night on RTÉ 1.

