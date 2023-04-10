Play Button
Two teens killed and two more injured in fatal collision

Two teens killed and two more injured in fatal collision
Dayna Kearney
Two teenagers have died in a collision in Co. Galway.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 5:45 on Monday morning on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

The car had four people in it, all understood to be young teenagers.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three remaining teenagers were taken to University Hospital Galway.

A teenage girl passed away shortly after, while the other teenage boy and girl are still receiving treatment.

The road remains closed as forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, especially those with dashcams to come forward as they continue to engage with the families of those involved.

Garda Family Liaison Officers will be appointed.

