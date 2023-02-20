UK Police confirm body found is missing mum Nicola Bulley

Police in England have confirmed the body of Nicola Bulley, who had been missing since January 27th, has been found.

Her remains were pulled out of the river she'd been walking alongside on Sunday.

The search and rescue operations came in for heavy criticism - particularly after police admitted Nicola had 'issues' with alcohol.

In a statement released this evening, Lancashite police said: "Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.

"Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community."

Family Statement

According to BBC News, a statement from Nicola Bulley's family was read out by DCS Pauline Stables this evening.

"Our family liaison officers have had to confirm our worst fears today," it says.

"We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki went through in her final moments.

Advertisement

"We will never forget Nikki. She was the centre of our world, she was the one that made our lives so special and we will never forget that.

"Our girls will get support from the people that love them the most and it saddens us that we will one day have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing and misquoted friends and family.

"This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable, this cannot be allowed to happen to another family."