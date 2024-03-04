Update on Michael D. Higgins' health issued

An update has been issued on the health of President Michael D. Higgins following his admission to hospital.

A statement from his Press Office states:

"President Michael D. Higgins completed medical tests following his admission to St James’s Hospital last Thursday evening, all of the results of which have been positive.

They have indicated no serious or long-term concerns for the President’s health.

The tests have determined that the President experienced a mild transient weakness from which they expect him to make a full recovery.

Following consultation with his medical team, President Higgins has agreed with their recommendation that he remain in hospital for an extra few days in order that they can monitor his blood pressure. He will return to Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday.

The President remains in excellent spirits and is continuing to carry out his constitutional duties. It is anticipated that he will proceed with a scheduled meeting with the Taoiseach at Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday afternoon."

While in hospital, the President is considering two pieces of legislation – the Local Government (Mayor of Limerick) and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2023 and the Social Welfare and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2023 – both of which are due for signature between tomorrow and Thursday.

The President’s medical team have further advised that he put a limit on the extent of the public engagements which he undertakes over the coming weeks in order to facilitate the short period of recuperation that they have recommended.”

