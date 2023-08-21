Play Button
'Very hard call' to continue Youghal Ironman event after death of two men

DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 20: An athlete competes during the bike leg of IRONMAN 70.3 Dublin on August 20, 2017 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
The Mayor of Cork County, Frank O’Flynn has said that it was “a very hard call” for the organisers of the Youghal Ironman event for it to continue after the deaths of two participants.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Councillor O’Flynn said it had been a very sad occasion and that many of the athletes had not been aware of what had happened when he spoke to them afterwards.

Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall died while swimming during the Ironman event yesterday. Investigations are underway into their deaths.

They had known there had been an issue in the water, but not that the two competitors had died. “They were very, very surprised, and they definitely got upset.”

Thousands of participants

Cllr O’Flynn pointed out that there were thousands of participants in the event along with thousands of supporters and spectators. A full investigation would reveal exactly what had happened, he said and he looked forward to that report.

Gardaí and emergency medical personnel had done everything that could be done. The decision to continue the event following the deaths had been a hard call, but it was not unusual for participants to die in such events which were endurance events.

When asked about the decision by the event’s organisers to go ahead with the swim section of the triathlon, albeit shortened, Cllr O’Flynn said the organisers were very professional and experienced and had organised many such events around the world.
“It is quite an endurance test, and it's a very, very big occasion. And I have no doubt the organisers took a decision (to reduce the distance) because of the swell in the morning.”

Safety was paramount, and the event was very well-organised, he added. The deaths were a tragedy, he said and his thoughts and prayers were with the families and friends of the deceased.

By Vivienne Clarke

